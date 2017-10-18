October 18, 2017

WALTER DURANTY, CALL YOUR OFFICE: Making the World Safe for Communism — Again.

A recent surge of Communist nostalgia suggests that a Marxist revival of sorts may be afoot in some elite American quarters. Nowhere is this more apparent than in “Red Century,” the New York Times editorial page’s yearlong series of op-eds commemorating the centenary of the October Revolution.

A handful of “Red Century” op-eds were critical of the Communist legacy. Yet readers won’t find among the 35 published so far a detailed treatment of the horrors of the gulag. Nor will they find coverage of the misery that socialist regimes in Cuba, North Korea, Venezuela, and elsewhere inflict on their citizens to this day. There are no accounts of the persecution of Christians under Communism regimes, past and present. Young readers unfamiliar with history will learn about Star Trek’s supposed debt to Marxist ideology, but they won’t encounter major Cold War heroes such as Vaclav Havel, Alexander Solzhenitsyn, John Paul II, and others who inspired Communist citizens to live in truth.