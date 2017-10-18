October 18, 2017

TROLLMASTER: White House Places CNN, MSNBC In The Back Row Of Presser.

The White House placed CNN and MSNBC in the last two rows of the foreign press section during Tuesday’s joint press conference with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

CNN political analyst and Sentinel editor Brian Karem tweeted Tuesday complaining about the situation.

“I am not saying that they are punishing MSNBC and CNN,” he wrote. “What I am saying is that they are in the last two rows of the foreign press section.”