October 17, 2017
FANTASYLAND: How Hillary Clinton Can, and Should, Become President After the Trump-Russia Investigation.
This …unlikely… scenario comes from no less than Harvard law professor Lawrence Lessig:
If number 1: If Trump is definitively found to have colluded directly with Russia, he would be forced to resign or be impeached.
If number 2: If Trump is removed, Vice President Mike Pence would become president.
If number 3: If Pence becomes president, he should resign too, given that he benefited from the same help from Mother Russia.
If number 4: If Pence resigns before appointing a vice president, Ryan would become president.
If number 5: If Ryan becomes president, he should do the right thing and choose Clinton for vice president. Then he should resign.
Does the left still fancy itself as the “reality-based community?”
UPDATE (FROM GLENN): “Mother Russia?”