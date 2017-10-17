October 17, 2017

FANTASYLAND: How Hillary Clinton Can, and Should, Become President After the Trump-Russia Investigation.

This …unlikely… scenario comes from no less than Harvard law professor Lawrence Lessig:

If number 1: If Trump is definitively found to have colluded directly with Russia, he would be forced to resign or be impeached. If number 2: If Trump is removed, Vice President Mike Pence would become president. If number 3: If Pence becomes president, he should resign too, given that he benefited from the same help from Mother Russia. If number 4: If Pence resigns before appointing a vice president, Ryan would become president. If number 5: If Ryan becomes president, he should do the right thing and choose Clinton for vice president. Then he should resign.

Does the left still fancy itself as the “reality-based community?”

UPDATE (FROM GLENN): “Mother Russia?”