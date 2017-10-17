October 17, 2017

BEAUTIFUL GIRLS SCRIBE SCOTT ROSENBERG ON A COMPLICATED LEGACY WITH HARVEY WEINSTEIN:

So what if he was coming on a little strong to some young models who had moved mountains to get into one of his parties?

So what if he was exposing himself, in five-star hotel rooms, like a cartoon flasher out of “MAD MAGAZINE” (just swap robe for raincoat!)

Who were we to call foul?

Golden Geese don’t come along too often in one’s life.

Which goes back to my original point:

Everybody-fucking-knew.

But everybody was just having too good a time.

And doing remarkable work; making remarkable movies.

As the old joke goes:

We needed the eggs.