October 16, 2017

NOT EVEN LINCOLN IS SPARED THE WRATH OF THE STATUE TOPPLERS: “Who would have guessed the author of the Gettysburg Address was a white supremacist?”

Now who’s being naïve, Reason? Everyone not named Barack Obama can be transformed instantly into a white supremacist in the eyes of the SJW left.

Speaking of which, Michael Walsh posits that pioneering American songwriter Stephen Foster is Next Up to be Torn Down. “Almost half a century ago, when I was a young music critic in Rochester, N.Y., I predicted in print that someday radicals would want to dig up the corpses of the politically incorrect dead (we didn’t use that term then, but the sentiment was already around) and hang them. Tearing down their statues and erasing them from history is the next best thing.”

Not one of Foster’s, but certainly apropos in the era of statue toppling: