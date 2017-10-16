October 16, 2017

JUST FREAKING GREAT: WPA2 security flaw puts almost every Wi-Fi device at risk of hijack, eavesdropping. “Many products and device makers will likely not receive patches — immediately, or ever. Katie Moussouris‏, founder of Luta Security, said in a tweet that Internet of Things devices will be some of the ‘hardest hit.’ Until patches are available, Wi-Fi should be considered a no-go zone for anything mission critical, a feat almost impossible in today’s age of ubiquitous and blanket wireless network access.”

We are not ready for the Internet Of Things. Not even close.