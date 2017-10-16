October 16, 2017

HMM: Officials Sniffing Into How So Many People Win State Lotteries So Many Times.

Gary Miller, a spokesman for the Pennsylvania Lottery, said it was unfair to draw any conclusions about the games’ most frequent winners just because they were winning.

“You cannot make any assumptions about frequent winners without knowing how often they play,” said Miller. “And the Lottery has no legal or business reason to track spending or frequency of play by individuals.”

However, Susan Woods, spokeswoman for the Pennsylvania Auditor General’s Office, told PennLive the Auditor General’s office would be “reaching out to the Attorney General’s Office to discuss what might be the next best steps to ensure the integrity of Pennsylvania’s lottery.”

As unusual or “implausible” as Vukovich’s lottery winning streak might seem, it pales compared to the nation’s top lottery winner — 79-year-old Clarence Jones of Lynn, Mass. One day alone, in December 2016, he turned in 20 winning scratch-off tickets worth a total of $21,000.

Over the past six years, Jones has cashed in more than 7,300 winning lottery tickets with a total of $10.8 million.