October 15, 2017

EPIC BLOWBACK: How Donald Trump’s Access Hollywood Tape Led to Hollywood’s Sexual Misconduct Reckoning. “While the Access Hollywood catastrophe barely put a dent in Trump’s career, it did act as the catalyst for something else: the gradual allegations of widespread sexual misconduct in the film community. A direct line can be drawn from the tape to the current wave of well-known figures in the movie world who have been ousted from their positions after being undone by disturbing allegations.”