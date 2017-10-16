«
October 16, 2017

HOLLYWOOD ENDING:

NYPD investigating alleged 2004 sex attack by Weinstein.

Harvey Weinstein: [Scotland Yard] investigating five sexual assault claims.

Will Harvey Weinstein go to jail? How the Hollywood mogul could face 25 years in prison over sexual assault charges.

As “Tyler Durden” writes at the Zero Hedge econo-blog, “Disgraced Hollywood mega producer Harvey Weinstein better enjoy his stay at the tony $2,000-a-night rehab in Arizona, because when once his ‘treatment’ has ended, he might be facing a stint in a much less comfortable institution.”

