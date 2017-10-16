October 16, 2017

HOLLYWOOD ENDING:

● NYPD investigating alleged 2004 sex attack by Weinstein.

● Harvey Weinstein: [Scotland Yard] investigating five sexual assault claims.

● Will Harvey Weinstein go to jail? How the Hollywood mogul could face 25 years in prison over sexual assault charges.

As “Tyler Durden” writes at the Zero Hedge econo-blog, “Disgraced Hollywood mega producer Harvey Weinstein better enjoy his stay at the tony $2,000-a-night rehab in Arizona, because when once his ‘treatment’ has ended, he might be facing a stint in a much less comfortable institution.”