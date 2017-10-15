October 15, 2017

GOP CONGRESSMAN WARNS U.S. INSOLVENCY COULD ‘COST MILLIONS OF AMERICAN LIVES:’

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) said any member of Congress who refuses to figure out ways to reduce federal spending and move closer to a balanced budget is “betraying their country and betraying the future of our kids and grandkids.”

The U.S. national debt recently surpassed $20 trillion.

“Everyone who refuses to examine this issue and come up with constructive ways to cut federal government spending so we can balance our budget and minimize our risk of insolvency and bankruptcy, everyone who refuses to do that is betraying their country and betraying the future of our kids and grandkids because they’re going to suffer enormously from the burden that we’re placing on those who have no right to vote because they’re not old enough or aren’t even alive yet,” Brooks said during an interview with PJM on Capitol Hill. “We’re talking about America’s future here.”