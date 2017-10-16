October 16, 2017

HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: When Are You Glued to a Live Stream of a Free Speech Debate?

When your colleague Charlie Cooke is locked in a passionate and heated battle with two university censors, that’s when. In this week’s Liberty Files podcast, I talk to Charlie about one of the more fascinating university debates I’ve ever seen — his battle at Kenyon College. His two opponents vigorously (and emotionally) defended university efforts to silence so-called “hate speech.” Charlie’s responses were outstanding.

The Livestream link is here. Congratulations to Kenyon college for having this debate, though it’s too bad they apparently had to reach outside to find someone willing to take the free-speech side. . . .