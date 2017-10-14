October 14, 2017

NOT A GOOD LOOK FOR HER: Chelsea Clinton runs from questions about handing back Harvey Weinstein’s tainted $250,000 donations — and her father deploys security to keep the Press away.

Weinstein reportedly donated a total of $1,492,673.45 to Hillary over the last two decades.

Besides also taking his money, has anyone asked Barack or Michele what on earth they were thinking letting their daughter intern for him earlier this year? Did anyone warn them of his lecherous nature? As far left New York magazine journalist/Veep producer Frank Rich tweeted last week, “Biggest mystery of @nytimes Weinstein story: How exemplary parents like Obamas let their daughter work there. The stories were out there.”