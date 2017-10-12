October 12, 2017

THE PORG COLLECTIVE: YOUR SANITY WILL BE ASSIMILATED. As a full-service news aggregation Website, I suppose we are forced (pun not intended) to discuss and attempt to make sense of the otherwise unspeakable moment that occurs 1:31 into the latest Star Wars trailer. If you’re in the .5 percent of the population which hasn’t seen the clip yet, believe me, you’ll know it when you see it.

Harrison Ford was the only thing that made Episode VII watchable – and filling his seat in the Millennium Falcon is an interstellar space gerbil, an Ewok for the 2010s. The horror. The horror.