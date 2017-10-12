October 12, 2017

MORE ON THE ROSE MCGOWAN SUSPENSION: Rose McGowan suspended from Twitter after Ben Affleck tweets.

She announced the 12-hour suspension in an Instagram post. During this period she is not able to send tweets or retweets from her account, unless she deletes “tweets that violate our rules”, the notification from Twitter said.

It was not immediately clear which tweets had fallen foul of Twitter regulations.

McGowan has been a vocal figure in the Weinstein scandal since the New York Times broke the story last week and has been using Twitter to express her support for other women who have come forward, as well as to attack those who she sees as being complicit, including the Weinstein Company board of directors and high profile Hollywood figures such as Matt Damon and Affleck.

On Wednesday, Affleck apologised to actor Hilarie Burton for groping her during an appearance on MTV’s Total Request Live in 2003. He had earlier published a statement condemning Weinstein for alleged acts of sexual harassment, prompting the Twitter responses from McGowan, who claimed Affleck was aware of the mogul’s behaviour.