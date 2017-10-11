October 11, 2017

IT’S COME TO THIS: Jerry Jones’ legacy on the line by putting Cowboys at epicenter of ugly partisan divide, says the Dallas Morning News.

Sure it will. In Texas, particularly. Tom Landry and Tex Schramm required their players to stand for the national anthem for 30 years without doing much harm to their reputations. But then, that was an era when football took priority over the political story of the day in both the NFL and among newspaper sportswriters.

Flashback: Dallas Morning News endorses Hillary Clinton, backing first Democrat in 76 years.