October 12, 2017

QUESTIONS NOBODY IS ASKING: What if the right-wing media wins?

What is this “right-wing media” you speak of? People who swore they were objective journalists employed by the Washington Post (through its then-subsidiary Newsweek) assured me in early 2009 that “We Are All Socialists Now.” Around that same time, an absolutely objective journalist employed by the New York Times laid out “The Death of Conservatism.” Also in early 2009, the same people who now tell me that journalism is all about running into fires and that democracy dies in darkness were favorably quoting James Carville that the Democratic Party would be a monopoly power for the next 40 years.

So how can there be a right-wing media today, unless…

Nahh, can’t be. Incidentally, the author of the article, McKay Coppins, is also a staff writer at the Atlantic. I can’t imagine why anyone on the right would be upset with that august publication after all the kind words their star blogger wrote about Sarah Palin in the fall of 2008.

UPDATE (FROM GLENN): Flashback: “Controversial celebrity photographer Jill Greenberg, a self-professed ‘hard-core Dem,’ deliberately took a series of unflattering shots of Republican nominee John McCain for the current cover of The Atlantic – and then bragged about it on a blog.”