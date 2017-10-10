October 10, 2017

MISSION ACCOMPLISHED: PBS’ The Vietnam War Miseducates America.

There’s a lot to chew on, but the most telling stuff is in this graf:

Both programs depict Ho Chi Minh as more of a nationalist than a communist, but never seriously address the question of why such a “nationalist” would wage a war of aggression against his own people in the name of Marx, Lenin, and Mao, and why the communist regime that conquered South Vietnam in Ho’s name imprisoned its perceived political enemies in gulags, sent tens of thousands to re-education camps, and produced hundreds of thousands of “boat people,” who risked and often lost their lives in an effort to flee from the communists.

The horrors of Communism always seem to get swept under the rug, don’t they?