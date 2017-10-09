October 9, 2017

JAY CARUSO: Someone tell CNN’s Chris Cillizza that words actually matter in the gun control debate.

When reporters use terms such as “automatic rounds” and “semi-automatic machine guns,” the public is less informed on public policy. There is no such thing as an “automatic round” or “semi-automatic machine guns,” but the terms sound intimidating and mislead the public into thinking they exist.

Chris Cillizza wrote an article at CNN that is loaded with errors and shouldn’t have made it past an editor with any knowledge of firearms and firearm laws.