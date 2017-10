HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: Do Students Understand Student Loan Debt? Not Really. And schools are counting on that.

15% don’t think they have to pay them back. 34% expect loan forgiveness. They are likely to be disappointed.

Plus: “25 percent of respondents thought that Elizabeth Warren was the Secretary of Education, part of a larger group of respondents (63 percent) who did not know the Education Secretary was Betsy DeVos.”