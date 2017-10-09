October 9, 2017

BOTS ARE PEOPLE, TOO? 83% Bots: We Told You The Power Grab ‘Comment Period’ Is Titanically Stupid.

Seton Motley explains:

We were just subjected to a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) “Comment Period” – as the Donald Trump FCC reasonably engages in the government process of undoing the heinous Barack Obama Administration FCC power grab known as “Network Neutrality.”

(Yes, we have to “Comment Period” again when we rightly undo “Comment Period”-ed power grabs.)

How’d that go?

80% Of All Net Neutrality Comments Sent By Bots, Claim Researchers

What’s a “bot?”: “An Internet bot, also known as web robot, WWW robot or simply bot, is a software application that runs automated tasks (scripts) over the Internet. Typically, bots perform tasks that are both simple and structurally repetitive, at a much higher rate than would be possible for a human alone.”

Get all that? We have unelected bureaucrats. At little known bureaucracies. Engaging, nigh always, in huge power grabs. For which they have little renowned “Comment Periods.” During which they pretend to listen…to a bunch of non-human respondents.