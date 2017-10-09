October 9, 2017

MORALE: VA hospital changes course (again), will allow Pin-Up visit.

Veterans Affairs officials in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, spiked an appearance by two “pin-ups” at the VA hospital next week, saying the planned giveaway of calendars featuring female military veterans dressed in 1940s vintage clothing “may contribute to the disrespect of women Veterans.”

Models with Pin-Ups for Vets, a nonprofit whose annual calendar has raised more than $56,000 for veterans causes ― including medical equipment for VA facilities, per the charity’s website ― have made more than 60 visits to VA installations, along with trips to military bases and other appearances.

Founder Gina Elise said she confirmed the Oct. 10 appearance late last month; Elise and Marine Corps veteran and fellow vintage model Tess Rutherford already had travel booked from California when they received word that the visit had “been deemed inappropriate by the leadership.”