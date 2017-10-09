October 9, 2017

JOHN PODHORETZ: Democrats’ best hope for 2020: Oprah.

There’s a lot of truth to this. Bernie will be too old. The Weinstein debacle may make fossilized Hillary too toxic for a third try at the piñata. As Podhoretz writes, “If you think that Trump can be beaten by a two-term governor of a Midwestern state with really good ideas about health care, or by a senator who really attracts young people, think again.” The left in general, Instapundit guest blogger Elizabeth Price Foley wrote here in 2015, “are increasingly looking like a political Island of Misfit Toys, where nothing is ‘quite right,’ and everyone is just a little ‘off.’

But Oprah has protected her brand pretty well. Yes, she politicized it by putting Obama on the map — which won’t do her any harm on the left. As the meta-tag of an August 2016 NPR article presciently warned, “Black Voters Who Were Fired Up About Obama Aren’t As Motivated By Clinton.” Think they wouldn’t rally around the woman who was Obama’s first celebrity champion?

An article in Oprah (and Obama’s) hometown newspaper notes that “Donald Trump is on track to win again in 2020.”

But his victory opened the floodgate to a celebrity opponent, and as Podhoretz writes, Oprah seems well-positioned to capitalize on it – if she wants to.

Read the whole thing.