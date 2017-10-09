October 9, 2017

AND I KNOW JUST THE WOMAN FOR THE JOB!

Shot: WashPost Book Critic Enjoys Author Saying GOP Needs an ‘Exorcism.’

—NewsBusters, yesterday.

Chaser:

Ouija boards, astrological charts, palm reading, talismans—[former Post religious columnist Sally] Quinn embraces it all. And yes, she has been in contact with her husband since his passing. Through a medium. Repeatedly.

Some friends have voiced reservations that Quinn is now showing all her cards, so to speak. “Don’t play up the voodoo too much,” one implored. But Sally does nothing by halves. She reveals that, in her less mellow days, she put hexes on three people who promptly wound up having their lives ruined, or ended.