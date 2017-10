IN CALIFORNIA, SEX TRIUMPHS OVER DEATH, MICHAEL WALSH WRITES: “To knowingly endanger the lives of others, not to mention to reinfect the public blood supply and receive in return a slap on the wrist, is just nuts. But, hey, rights.”

I’d make a California delenda est reference, but Jerry Brown and Sacramento, joined this week by Hollywood, seem to be doing a remarkable job of destroying the state all by themselves.