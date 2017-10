THE BRAVERY OF THE “RESISTANCE:” SNL completely avoids Harvey Weinstein scandal. “SNL isn’t the first to avoid this scandal. Every late-night talk show host from Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, Trevor Noah, Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, and Bill Maher did not crack any jokes at Weinstein’s expense since the exposé was published Thursday morning.”

Think of them as Democratic Party tools and you won’t go far wrong. In fact, you won’t go wrong at all.