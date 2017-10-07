October 7, 2017

JOHN HINDERAKER ON EDINA, MINNESOTA: How Leftism Can Ruin a Once-Proud School District. “Edina is one of the Twin Cities’ wealthiest suburbs. For decades, its public schools have been viewed as among the nation’s finest. But no longer: a leftist political agenda now dominates the Edina school system, and quality of instruction has slipped badly. Edina is not alone. What has happened there is going on in public schools across the country. Edina’s experience should be a warning to all of us.”