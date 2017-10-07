October 7, 2017
HARVEY WEINSTEIN’S BROTHER MAY HAVE BEEN MASTERMIND BEHIND SEX ALLEGATION EXPOSÉ:
Bob Weinstein, the disgruntled co-founder of The Weinstein Company, may have been the mastermind behind an exposé of lurid sex allegations that led to his brother’s humiliating downfall, the sources said.
“Bob’s wanted Harvey out for years,” said a former staffer, who added that the two brothers are becoming increasingly suspicious of each other.
Insiders believe that Bob may have helped concoct the explosive New York Times story that exposed the harassment allegations from Ashley Judd, Rose McGowan and other former employees.
No way this story is remotely true. If there’s one thing I know, a person with deep financial ties to the Clintons and receiving legal representation from Bill Clinton’s former special counsel would never, ever lie when he claims he’s being attacked by a (presumably vast) right-wing conspiracy.