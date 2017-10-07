October 7, 2017

HARVEY WEINSTEIN’S BROTHER MAY HAVE BEEN MASTERMIND BEHIND SEX ALLEGATION EXPOSÉ:

Bob Weinstein, the disgruntled co-founder of The Weinstein Company, may have been the mastermind behind an exposé of lurid sex allegations that led to his brother’s humiliating downfall, the sources said.

“Bob’s wanted Harvey out for years,” said a former staffer, who added that the two brothers are becoming increasingly suspicious of each other.

Insiders believe that Bob may have helped concoct the explosive New York Times story that exposed the harassment allegations from Ashley Judd, Rose McGowan and other former employees.