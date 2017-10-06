October 6, 2017
TV REPORTER SAYS HARVEY WEINSTEIN MASTURBATED IN FRONT OF HER:
Harvey Weinstein once trapped a woman in the hallway of a restaurant that was closed to the public and masturbated in front of her until he ejaculated, she says. The accusation comes a day after Weinstein was the subject of a bombshell New York Times report that revealed that he has settled at least eight sexual harassment claims.
The incident took place a decade ago, according to Lauren Sivan, who at the time was a news anchor on a local cable channel in New York, Long Island 12. She says the experience left her shocked, and that while she told friends privately what happened, she remained quiet because she was in a long-term relationship and fearful of the power that Weinstein wielded in the media.
As Ace writes, block-quoting another female journalist with a Weinstein horror story, “Harvey Weinstein Didn’t Just Buy and Own the Official Democrat Party — He Also Bought and Owned the Unofficial One, the Media.”