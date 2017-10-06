October 6, 2017

NOT LIKELY, THEY’RE TOO COMPLICIT: Will Liberals Give Weinstein the O’Reilly Treatment? “As Camille Paglia noted in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, prominent feminists like Gloria Steinem didn’t waste any time discarding sexual harassment guidelines when it came to Bill Clinton’s sexual predations as president. Principle rapidly gave way to partisanship and political opportunism. Mr. Weinstein clearly understands this calculus. . . . And if the virtue-signaling isn’t enough, the man who has bankrolled Barbara Boxer, Charles Schumer, Elizabeth Warren, Hillary Clinton, Cory Booker, Kirsten Gillibrand — the list goes on and on — is determined to pay out much more. . . . In her interview, Ms. Paglia noted that, the case of Mr. Clinton, ‘Hypocrisy by partisan feminist leaders really destroyed feminism for a long time.’ She might have added that it also helped Donald Trump get elected.”