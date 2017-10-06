October 6, 2017

REMEMBER THE ALAMO: Bryan Preston emails:

Hey Glenn, could you do me a favor? We’ve started a GoFundMe campaign to restore 7 cannons that were used in the Battle of the Alamo in 1836. It’s a way to let people own a little piece of the larger restoration efforts that we’re doing at the Alamo over the next few years, leading up to the construction of a museum to protect and display the Phil Collins collection a few years from now.

(Collins is a long-time Alamo researcher and backer, and he donated a massive collection of Alamo artifacts to the effort in 2014. “Susudio” and Tarzan have helped save Texas history!)

Here’s the GoFundMe link to donate to the cannon fundraiser.

Seems like the kind of thing Instapundit readers would dig.