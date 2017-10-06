October 6, 2017

SHOT: May’s troubles inspired pity – but she needed to inspire Britain.

Theresa May may not have the love of her party. But she has its admiring, horrified sympathy.

If her speech today had been precisely choreographed to act as a metaphor for her premiership, it could not have been more perfect.

A bright, confident start. A sudden disruption (via a “comedian” with a P45). The whole thing plunging off the rails, as May’s voice went from strong and stable to weak and wobbly.

The PM struggling on, even as many in the audience were begging her to stop. Equilibrium just about restored, but still the sense that the whole thing could fall apart at any point. And then – just when she thought she’d got through it, the slogan behind her starting to fall apart.