October 5, 2017

I BELIEVE THESE TWO EVENTS ARE CONNECTED: Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam Announces He Will Not Run for Bob Corker’s Seat. “While I have loved being a mayor and a governor, I don’t feel the same call to run for Senate at this point.” I was talking about this today with a friend who, like me, knows Haslam and we both agreed that he probably wouldn’t like the Senate.

U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) Announces Run for Bob Corker’s Senate Seat. And she’s announcing that she’s running against the existing GOP Senate leadership, which is smart.