October 5, 2017

WHY IS HOLLYWOOD SUCH A CESSPIT OF ABUSE AND MISOGYNY? Harvey Weinstein Lawyers Battling N.Y. Times, New Yorker Over Potentially Explosive Stories. “In addition to his usual attorney David Boies, Weinstein also has engaged Lisa Bloom, a Woodland Hills, California-based lawyer and television personality specializing in sexual harassment cases (and the daughter of Gloria Allred), as well as Charles Harder, the Beverly Hills-based litigator who represented Hulk Hogan in the invasion of privacy trial that brought down the Gawker website.” So that’s a pretty good clue of what’s involved.