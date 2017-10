FUNNY HOW THE MSM MEMORY HOLED THAT STORY, HUH? Wait, Did Everybody Just Forget About the Orlando Massacre?

Republicans largely oppose gun control because they think it violates the Constitution, is ineffective, and would be nearly impossible to enforce. They don’t oppose it because they think it would be too harsh on white guys.

But because the DNC-MSM views everything through the prism of race (ahem), they assume that the other side does as well.