October 3, 2017

HUH, HOW DID THAT HAPPEN? Monday Night Football Falls Double-Digits In Viewers & Demo: “The ESPN broadcast was then followed by the national anthem that saw all of the DC team linking arms while Chiefs players Marcus Peters and Ukeme Eligwe sat on the bench.”

And Chiefs linebacker Justin Houston knelt with his back to the flag. Somewhere, the ghost of Pete Rozelle is not happy.

