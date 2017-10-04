October 4, 2017

NANCY PELOSI: “We didn’t win the elections, but we’ve won every fight.”

She thinks the Democrats have an “excellent” chance of re-taking the House of Representatives.

When asked what would be different if Democrats were in power, she responds by saying that unlike Republicans, Democrats are bipartisan. Anyone who remembers the passage of Obamacare, might disagree with that.

She then goes on to say how wonderful Democrats were to work with George W. Bush, while insulting him at the same time.