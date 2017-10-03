October 3, 2017

THIS KEEPS GET WEIRDER: Shooter Wired $100,000 To Philippines The Week Before Massacre.

Paddock’s girlfriend, 62-year-old Marilou Danley, was in the Philippines, her native country, Sunday when Paddock began firing from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel in Las Vegas. It remains unclear whether the money was intended for Danley, her family members, or for some unknown purpose.

The pair lived together in Mesquite, Nev., and investigators believe that they began seeing each other in the spring of 2017.

Authorities maintain that Danley, who is scheduled to return to the U.S. for questioning Wednesday, did not participate in planning the attack.

“We have had conversations with her and we believed her, at this time, not to be involved. But obviously that investigation will continue,” Las Vegas Sheriff Joe Lombardo said. “She was not with [Paddock] when he checked in. We have discovered he was utilizing some of her identification.”