TEACH WOMEN NOT TO RAPE! (CONT’D): Teacher admits sexually assaulting depressed 11-year-old boy she ‘wanted to make happy.’ “Katherine Gonzalez, 25, from Wisconsin in the US, was arrested on 5 March and charged with one count of first-degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 13. She pleaded guilty to second-degree sexual assault of a child in August, and was sentenced to five years in prison on Thursday, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.”