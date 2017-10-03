October 3, 2017

THAT’S BECAUSE THE MEDIA OPERATES LIKE A BUNCH OF SHALLOW MIDDLE-SCHOOL MEAN GIRLS: Media focuses on Trump’s leadership, character more than policy: study.

“A Pew Research media study released Monday showed that nearly three-quarters of all stories on President Trump focused on his leadership and character instead of policy agenda.

The survey also found that “stories were four times as likely to carry an overall negative assessment of the Trump administration’s words or actions as a positive assessment.”