October 2, 2017

HIS SPEECHES: Antonin Scalia’s Less Well-Known Legacy.

Among Christopher’s favorite speeches is one called The Arts, delivered at The Julliard School in 2005. Appearing on a panel with historian David McCullough, opera singer Renee Fleming and composer Steven Sondheim, the justice opened this way: “Today’s program reads like some sort of weird IQ test: Which of the following is out of place? Diva, author, composer, lawyer?”

The crowd roared, even as Scalia acknowledged that when speaking of lawyers, or judges, “It is certainly true that the main business of the lawyer is to take the imagination, the mystery, the romance, the ambiguity, out of everything that he touches.”