BECAUSE IT VIOLATES THE NARRATIVE. Sex change regret: Gender reversal surgery is on the rise, so why aren’t we talking about it?

Those wishing to reverse their gender reassignment, Prof Djordjevic says, have spoken to him about experiencing crippling levels of depression following their transition and in some cases even contemplated suicide. “It can be a real disaster to hear these stories,” says the 52-year-old.

And yet, in the main part, they are not being heard.