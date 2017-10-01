October 1, 2017

YOU STAY CLASSY, NEW YORK TIMES: “Jared Kushner’s Entitlement Is New Jersey Born and Bred.”

As Kurt Schlichter likes to say, “The Left Hates You. Act Accordingly.”

By the way, bang job all around this past week at the Gray Lady. Kristoff is Instagramming North Korean propaganda, Krugman is claiming and later retracting that “Trumpie” brought cholera to Puerto Rico (while ignoring that “Progressive” darlings the UN actually did bring cholera to Haiti), and now the paper’s headline writers are smugly insulting its subscribers in its neighbor state. First class.

(Found via Karol Markowicz of the New York Post, who tweets, “Whoa, is the NYT trying to turn New Jersey into a red state or what?”)