October 1, 2017

RACHEL MADDOW: Trump Obsessing Over NFL Protests While Ignoring Puerto Rico.

Besides its being not true, you know what would have made recovery efforts easier for Puerto Rico? A nice big US Navy base there. Too bad Maddow’s future colleague at NBC Al Sharpton led the protests that ultimately removed it in 2003 – which also significantly damaged Puerto Rico’s economy. As John Stossel, then with ABC reported at the time, “The base contributes $300 million a year to the local economy…It’s as if some of the protesters want bombs to stop falling from the sky, but they want money to keep falling.”

