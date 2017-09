DISPATCHES FROM THE EDUCATION APOCALYPSE: Harvard Students Brand Betsy DeVos a ‘White Supremacist’ — in the Middle of Her Speech!

Declaring a person racist lost much of its career-destroying sting due to its massive overuse against any and all of Obama’s critics to his right (including Hillary in 2008). In the Trump era, the left seems determined to make the phrase “White Supremacist” a similarly meaningless cliché.