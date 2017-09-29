September 29, 2017

DEMOCRATIC CONGRESSWOMAN DEFENDS 2003 PUSH TO BOOT US NAVY FROM PUERTO RICO:

New York Democratic Rep. Nydia Velazquez Thursday defended pressuring the Bush administration to order the U.S. Navy to leave the Puerto Rican island of Vieques in 2003, blaming the military’s munitions for the area’s high cancer rate and ignoring the high jobless rate since the Navy left. She made the comments as President Donald Trump deployed the USNS Comfort to Puerto Rico after the U.S. territory was devastated by Hurricane Maria. Velazquez, at a press conference during a press conference calling for hurricane relief and military deployment for Puerto Rico, pounded the point that Puerto Ricans are American citizens.

Here’s a flashback to an ABC article written in 2003 when the Navy departed Vieques, following an edict issued by Bill Clinton in 2000. Note the other Democrat heavy hitters namechecked, including Al Sharpton and Hillary:

For 60 years, American troops have trained on Vieques Island off Puerto Rico. The government bought most of the island because it considered it a perfect place to train sailors and pilots. It’s surrounded by ocean, but far from shipping lanes. Then four years ago, a pilot made a tragic mistake. He dropped two bombs in the wrong place and killed David Sanes, a security guard. Immediately, activists started leading protests against the Navy bombing. They pulled down fences and invaded the property, saying the Navy must leave Vieques. The activists claimed the bombing caused cancer and polluted the island. Famous people joined the protests. Al Sharpton went through the fence. So did Robert Kennedy Jr. and actor Edward James Olmos. Lots of politicians from New York, which has a large Puerto Rican population, got involved too, including Gov. George Pataki, Rep. Charles Rangel, Rep. Jose Serrano, and Sen. Hillary Clinton. Back in 2000, President Clinton decided the Navy would stop the training in Vieques. “We have not always been good neighbors on Vieques,” said Clinton. President Bush supported that decision. “These are our friends and neighbors and they don’t want us there,” Bush said.

Until they did.