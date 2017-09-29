September 29, 2017

FINALLY, SOMEONE IS STANDING UP AGAINST EMPLOYMENT DISCRIMINATION: DOJ files suit against company for allegedly not hiring Americans. “The Department of Justice announced Thursday it has filed a lawsuit against a Colorado corporation for allegedly discriminating against U.S. workers. The complaint alleges that in 2016, Crop Production discriminated against at least three United States citizens by refusing to employ them as seasonal technicians in El Campo, Texas, because Crop Production preferred to hire temporary foreign workers under the H-2A visa program.”