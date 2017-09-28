September 28, 2017

IT’S OFFICIAL: Gravity Waves Detected. “A massive international team made history in 2016 when they announced that, for the first time ever, they’d confirmed the existence of gravitational waves – ripples in the fabric of spacetime from the collision of two black holes. Now gravitational wave astronomy has taken a leap forward with the detection of of a collision between two black holes using not two detectors, but three – vastly improving the accuracy, by a factor of about 10, with which astronomers can pinpoint the source of the waves.”