September 27, 2017

MSNBC’S CHRIS MATTHEWS PRAISES NORTH KOREA’S ‘BEAUTIFUL’ INFRASTRUCTURE:

Matthews said, “How can a country in the economic straights, how is it able to build infrastructure like the subway system I saw this morning? This beautiful subway system?”

He continued, “We are having a hard time doing it here. How do they get the capital? How does a country that is starving get the capital to put together those kinds of projects?”