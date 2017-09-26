September 26, 2017

THE MARITIME UNIONS WILL BE HAPPY, BUT I DON’T LIKE THIS: US not waiving foreign ship restrictions for PR. “The Trump administration says it is not planning to waive federal restrictions on foreign ships’ transportation of cargo to Puerto Rico and other areas affected by Hurricane Maria, as it did following hurricanes Harvey and Irma. A spokesman for the Department of Homeland Security says officials believe there is sufficient capacity of U.S.-flagged vessels to move goods to Puerto Rico. Spokesman David Lapan said most of the humanitarian shipments to Puerto Rico will be through barges, which make up a significant portion of the U.S.-flagged cargo fleet.”

Of course, we should really just repeal the Jones Act.