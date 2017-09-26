September 26, 2017

DONALD SENSING: The NFL lies down on its deathbed and forbids itself rise. “I posted 23 days ago that The NFL continues its slow suicide, with both attendance and TV viewership having declined for a few years in row now. With this weekend’s demonstrations, the NFL has made full transition from an athletic organization to a political one. So what will attendance and viewership do now? Well, Sunday night’s game – after the full afternoon of televised abstentions and kneeling – was down eight percent from just last week and was the worst this year.”